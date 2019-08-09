‘Bridesmaids’ Re-Team Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo ‘Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar’ To Heat Up Next Summer

Lionsgate is dating the reunion of Bridesmaids creators Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar for July 31, 2020.

The duo are not only writing the comedy, but starring with Jamie Dornan and Damon Wayans, Jr. Josh Greenbaum, who has directed episodes of Fresh Off the Boat and New Girl, will helm the comedy.

Pic follows titular best friends Barb (Mumolo) and Star (Wiig), who leave their small Midwestern town for the first time to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida, where they soon find themselves tangled up in adventure, love, and a villain’s evil plot to kill everyone in town.

Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Wiig, Mumolo and Jessica Elbaum are producing.

Bridesmaids was nominated for two Oscars for Wiig and Mumolo’s best original screenplay and for Melissa McCarthy in the best supporting actress category. The R-rated female comedy grossed over $288M worldwide back in 2011.