‘Underwater’: First Trailer For Fox Action-Thriller Starring Kristen Stewart & Vincent Cassel

20th Century Fox

Here’s an effective first trailer for 20th Century Fox action-thriller Underwater, starring Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Vincent Cassel and John Gallagher Jr. Think Aliens in the deep.

Directed by William Eubank, the film follows a crew of underwater researchers who must scramble to safety and avoid ocean nasties after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. Release is set for January 10, 2020.

Producers are Peter Chernin, Tonia Davis, Kevin Halloran and Jenno Topping.

