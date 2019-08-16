Koch Acquires German Distributor; UK Org FDA Appoints Former STX Exec — Global Briefs

In a sign of further consolidation in the German movie market Koch Films has acquired fellow indie distributor KSM, whose managing director Benjamin Krause has handed over full control of the label to Koch managing directors Jochen Walter and Stefan Kapelari. KSM, a leading anime distributor in Germany, has also released movies including Love & Friendship, Final Score and Bryan Cranston and Jennifer Garner thriller Wakefield. Krause said in a press release, “After 17 years of continuous development, I have decided to start something else, and I am handing over KSM at a time when it has achieved great economic success.” Koch Media Group is well known as a games and movie distributor in Europe. Walter commented, “Through this acquisition, we are expanding our portfolio in Germany and adding the anime segment, thereby increasing our presence in the digital as well as in the classic home video market.” Deal terms and staff changes were not revealed. Recent and upcoming Koch releases RBG, Domino, The Public and Palme d’Or winner Parasite.

UK lobbying group Film Distributors’ Association (FDA) has appointed Andy Leyshon as its new Chief Executive. Leyshom was most recently Managing Director UK & Ireland for STX International. Before that he was Sales Director at Universal Pictures UK & Ireland and Sales Director of Momentum Pictures. He will start on 6 September 2019 and replaces outgoing CEO Mark Batey, who held the post for two decades. David Puttnam, FDA President, said of the hire, “This is an enormously important appointment for FDA. As Andy knows better than most, film is an influential, dynamic part of the UK’s growing creative economy, yet it comes at a time when the business is facing unprecedented challenges as consumption patterns ever more rapidly evolve. Andy’s formidable strengths and exemplary track record can only help sustain and develop the FDA’s role at the heart of the industry’s development.”