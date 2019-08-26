IFC Midnight Picks Up Berlin & Tribeca Feminist Noir ‘Knives And Skin’

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Midnight has acquired North American rights to Jennifer Reeder’s coming-of-age thriller Knives And Skin, which played at Berlin, Tribeca, and Fantasia.

The deal was negotiated by IFC Films EVP of Acquisitions and Productions Arianna Bocco and acquisitions coordinator Adam Koehler, with CAA/Gersh on behalf of the filmmakers. Next festivals for the feature will be Fantastic Fest and Deauville, ahead of IFC’s release in December, which will include a theatrical component.

Pic follows the investigation of a young girl’s disappearance in a surreal rural Midwest town, led by an inexperienced local sheriff. Unusual coping techniques develop among the traumatized small-town residents, as a series of secrets are revealed. The backdrop of trauma colors quintessential rituals — dances, courtship, football games — in which the teenagers experience an accelerated loss of innocence while their parents are forced to confront adulthood failures.

Starring are Kate Arrington (Brittany Runs A Marathon), Tony Fitzpatrick (Patriot), Tim Hopper (Chicago Fire), Raven Whitley (Red Line), and Ty Olwin (Personal Shopper). Producers are Brian Hieggelke and Jan Hieggelke of Newcity/Chicago Film Project.

Arianna Bocco said, “Knives And Skin embodies the kind of uncompromising ambition we believe is essential to the growth of the independent film community. We are thrilled to be partnering not only with Newcity, who understands this ethos implicitly, but also Jennifer Reeder, whose powerful and singular vision has cemented her as a director to watch out for.”

Director Reeder added, “Knives And Skin is exactly the film I set out to make, and its entirely from my heart. I have long been a fan of IFC, and I am not taking this partnership for granted. IFC is the perfect home for the movie and I am deeply excited to share it with the world.”

IFC Midnight’s previous releases include Black ’47, Ghost Stories and The Babadook.