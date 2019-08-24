Kit Harington Joins Cast Of Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has been confirmed to star in Marvel’s The Eternals, a day after Deadline broke the news he was headed for the MCU. Sources said it is his next film.

The news came during Marvel’s movie portion of the D23 Expo this weekend in Anaheim. The studio’s Gods vs. Gods movie has a November 6, 2020 release date.

Harington, who played Jon Snow on GoT for eight seasons, now joins an Eternals cast that includes Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Gemma Chan. See the key art teaser below.

The Rider director Chloe Zhao is directing the feature adaptation of the Jack Kirby-created comic, which debuted in July 1976 and centers on the superpowered near-god beings The Celestials and their villainous adversaries The Deviants in a war set millions of years ago. The Celestials experimented on humans creating both races of immortal spinoffs.

Matthew and Ryan Firpo wrote the script, and Kevin Feige is producing. The film is currently shooting in London.

Disney’s biennial D23 Expo continues today and Sunday at the Disneyland-adjacent Anaheim Convention Center.

