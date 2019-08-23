‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington To Join The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Click to Skip Ad
Kit Harington Game Of Thrones
HBO/BSkyB/Kobal/Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Last we saw Kit Harington, the Game of Thrones star’s Jon Snow character ended that HBO series with a walk north of The Wall into the forest with the Free Folk Wildlings, his punishment for slaying his mad queen lover, Daenerys Targaryen. So where did he go?

Deadline hears it is to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he will make his next film. Sources said that Harington will join one of Marvel and Kevin Feige’s superhero franchises.

All of Marvel and Disney is busy with the D23 Expo this weekend in Anaheim. I was unable to figure out which film, and nobody was around to elaborate, which they probably wouldn’t anyway. I wouldn’t be surprised, though, if some of those details are filled in before the weekend is out. Stay tuned.

