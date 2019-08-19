Kino Lorber Teams With Kanopy For Special Theatrical Run Of Climate Change Docu ‘Anthropocene: The Human Epoch’

EXCLUSIVE: The climate change documentary Anthropocene: The Human Epoch is just as much a visual marvel as it is a call to action. Kino Lorber is partnering with the streaming platform Kanopy to bring the feature docu to over 100 theaters nationwide on September 25 to coincide with the U.N. Climate Action Summit and Climate Week NYC in an effort to combat man-made climate change. In addition, Anthropocene will be available for streaming on Kanopy starting January 1, 2020.

From Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtynsky, the docu is narrated by Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander and screened at Sundance, Berlin and the Toronto International Film Festival to critical acclaim. Taking four years to make, Anthropocene: The Human Epoch follows the research of an international body of scientists, the Anthropocene Working Group which, after nearly 10 years of research, is investigating how the Holocene Epoch gave way to the Anthropocene Epoch in the mid-twentieth century as a result of the profound and lasting changes humankind has made to the Earth. The film traverses the globe using state of the art camera techniques to document the evidence and experience of human planetary domination. At the intersection of art and science, Anthropocene: The Human Epoch witnesses a critical moment in geological history — bringing a provocative and unforgettable experience of our species’ breadth and impact.

In an effort to keep on-message with the film’s message, Kino Lorber is also partnering with Art House Convergence, North America’s leading association of independent arthouse cinemas, to bring the film to theaters in conjunction with the launch of their Sustainable Art House program, which aims to educate art house cinemas about ways to make their venues greener. The film will be available to theaters via the digital content download platform EclairPlay and all materials will be printed on recycled paper. The Kino Lorber and The Anthropocene Project teams are working with local art house theaters and Consulate General of Canada offices across the United States to organize panel discussions with experts on conservation and create calls to action for audiences with the help of local environmental non-profit organizations.

The filmmakers will also be at select special event screenings in New York (IFC Center, September 25), Los Angeles (American Cinematheque’s Aero Theatre, September 27) and San Francisco (The Castro Theater, September 29) for panel discussions. Oscar-nominated actor Edward Norton, who is also U.N. Goodwill Ambassador for Biodiversity will be in New York and Los Angeles to moderate discussions. American writer and The Long Now Foundation’s founder, Stewart Brand will moderate the discussion in San Francisco. Additional cities participating in the September 25th event include Austin, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia, Seattle, Washington DC and more.

Watch the trailer below.