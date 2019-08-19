‘Killing Eve’: Harriet Walter & Danny Sapani Join Cast As Production Begins On Season 3

Harriet Walter (Succession, The Crown) and Danny Sapani (Harlots, The Crown) have joined the third season cast of BBC America’s Emmy-nominated Killing Eve, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, as production begins.

Season 3 picks up following Season 2’s finale cliffhanger as Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) seemingly betrayed Eve (Oh) before Villanelle (Comer) shot Eve, leaving her for dead in Rome.

Killing Eve, based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings, continued its strong ratings in season two, doubling its season one audience in Nielsen live/same day ratings. The series grew 87 percent in total viewers and 78 percent in the key adults 25-54 demo from season one in live+7, the highest season-over-season growth of any TV drama in the last four years, according to the network. Season two averaged 1.8 million viewers per episode, including 754,000 adults 25-54.

Killing Eve was recently nominated for nine Emmy awards,including outstanding drama series as well as lead actress in a drama series noms for Oh and Comer, and supporting actress in a drama series for Shaw.

British writer Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead) will join season three as lead writer and executive producer, continuing the tradition of passing the baton to a new female writing voice. Season three will also be executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas and Sandra Oh and produced by Nige Watson. Jeff Melvoin (Designated Survivor, Alias) also joins the team as executive producer.

Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films for BBC America. Endeavor Content handles international sales.

Walter is repped by Hamilton Hodell. Sapani is repped by Gordon and French and Luber Roklin Entertainment.