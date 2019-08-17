Kiefer Sutherland Injured In Bus Mishap, Postpones Three European Music Tour Dates

In his role as agent Jack Bauer on TV’s 24, Kiefer Sutherland survived explosions, gunfire and all sorts of physical attacks. As the US President in Designated Survivor, he was spared from a massive explosion that took out most of the cabinet and Congress.

But in real life, he was just done in by some bus stairs.

Sutherland, touring Europe as a singer/songwriter, has postponed the last three shows of the tour because of what were described as serious injuries to his ribs sustained when he slipped on some bus stairs while traveling to Denmark for a performance.

Sutherland vowed to make up the dates this fall. .

“[I] seriously injured a rib, making it difficult to breathe and impossible to sing,” he shared. “Regretfully, I will not be able to perform the last 3 shows of our tour, but have every intension [sic] of making up these shows in September / October when we return.”

ANNOUNCEMENT: Make up dates in September to be announced shortly. My sincere apologies, Kiefer pic.twitter.com/R3DJvv9q0K — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) August 15, 2019

“I am so sorry for any inconvenience that I have caused to the fans who bought tickets,” he added. “I will do everything I can to make it up to you. Thank you for your understanding. Sincerely, Kiefer.”

The make-up dates for the shows in Denmark and Gothenburg, Sweden will be “announced shortly.”

Sutherland released his new album, Reckless & Me, in April. He toured the US before heading to Canada, the UK, and several parts of Europe.