Kevin Spacey Reads Cryptic Poem At Roman Museum About Cast-Aside Boxer

Kevin Spacey may be mounting the comeback trail. The actor made his first public appearance since criminal sexual assault charges were dropped against him in Massachusetts last month, choosing reading a poem at the National Roman Museum in Rome as his vehicle.

The media was reportedly notified in advance of the appearance to enhance the opportunity. The actor spoke to a small crowd while standing near a bronze statue of a battered fighter, reciting Italian poet Gabriele Tinti’s “The Boxer” in English.

The poem is a reflection on a worn-out and lonely boxer who is cast aside despite previous glory. It follows a viral video circulated earlier this year featuring Spacey cooking and in character as his House of Cards protagonist Frank Underwood, using his acting skills to ask the audience to consider a different side of his legal situation.

In Rome, the allegory to Spacey’s legal problems was obvious.

“They used me for their entertainment, fed on shoddy stuff. Life was over in a moment,” said Spacey in reciting the poem at the museum.

Spacey is still under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct in London and Los Angeles. Watch the video above for his most recent performance.