Kevin Smith Unveils Plans For ‘Masters Of The Universe: Revelation’ Anime Series At Netflix

By the power of Grayskull, Kevin Smith has taken a metaphorical Power Sword to help bring a new animated series based on the He-Man. The Jay and Silent Bob Reboot director surprised fans at Power-Con in Anaheim on Sunday to share the news of his new Netflix anime series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which will be an original story based on the world of Mattel’s classic ’80s era He-Man toy franchise.

Smith will serve as the executive producer and showrunner of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a limited series which focuses on the unresolved storylines of the classic series, picking up many of the characters’ journeys where they left off decades ago.

“I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe,” said Smith. “In Revelation, we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! Brought to life with the most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame, this is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!”

Related Story Sarah Chalke To Star In Netflix Drama Series 'Firefly Lane'

The series will be produced by Mattel Television with Rob David, VP of Mattel TV and author of He-Man: the Eternity War, serving as an executive producer on the series. They have also assembled a team of impressive writers that will include Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering) and Marc Bernardin (Alphas). Animation for the series is being done by Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania).

Netflix is also home to She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. In the original ’80s series, the titular princess is the sister of He-Man. No word yet on whether or not the two series will crossover. In addition to She-Ra, Master of the Uinverse: Revelation adds to Netflix’s growing slate of anime content from around the world. This includes Castlevania, Devilman Crybaby, Aggretsuko and Ultraman.