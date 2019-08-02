Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant Join Melissa McCarthy In Ted Melfi-Helmed ‘The Starling;’ eOne & Boies/Schiller Join Limelight As Co-Financiers

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Kline has been set to star opposite Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd in The Starling, the Ted Melfi-directed drama that is being fully financed by Limelight. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s Timothy Olyphant, Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), Skyler Gisondo (Booksmart), Loretta Devine (Grey’s Anatomy), Laura Harrier (BlacKkKlansman), Rosalind Chao (Just Like Heaven) and Kimberly Quinn (Hidden Figures) also have joined the cast of the film, which is just getting underway.

Deadline revealed in June that upstart producer-financier Limelight had reunited the St. Vincent team of McCarthy, O’Dowd and Melfi on a Matt Harris- scripted drama with comedic moments. McCarthy and O’Dowd play a married couple trying to rebuild their relationship after suffering a tragedy. While her husband heads off to deal with his grief in recovery, Lily Maynard tries to heal in the real world, one that becomes surreal when she grows a beautiful garden in their backyard, only to find herself repeatedly attacked by a starling that has built a nearby nest.

She turns to a psychiatrist-turned-veterinarian with baggage all his own who tries to help Lily with her bird problem and ends up making a larger impact on her life. That role will be played by Kline, who most recently won a Tony Award for Present Laughter on Broadway. He also recently co-starred in Disney’s live action Beauty and the Beast.

Entertainment One and Boies/Schiller Film Group have joined Limelight to co-finance. Limelight’s Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker are producing with Melfi and Kimberly Quinn. Zack Schiller and David Boies of Boies/Schiller are exec producing along with Alex Dong.

