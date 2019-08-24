Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige On Spider-Man: “It Was Never Meant To Last Forever”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has issued his first public comments about the Disney/Sony dispute over future Spider-Man film financing.
“I’m feeling about Spider-Man gratitude and joy,” Feige said, speaking at D23’s Entertainment Weekly booth. “We got to make five films within the MCU with Spider-Man: two standalone films and three with the Avengers. It was a dream that I never thought would happen. It was never meant to last forever. We knew there was a finite amount of time that we’d be able to do this, and we told the story we wanted to tell, and I’ll always be thankful for that.”
This comes at a moment when the last two films Kevin Feige produced broke all-time records — Disney’s Avengers: Endgame became the highest-grossing film of all time, and Spider-Man: Far From Home this week surpassed the James Bond film Skyfall to become the all-time highest-grossing film for Sony Pictures
Sony is planning two more Spider-Man installments, though it is an open question whether those will include Jon Watts, director of the first two films guided creatively by Feige.
