Kevin Feige, Jon Favreau and Jeph Loeb To Be Honored At 45th Annual Saturn Awards

Kevin Feige, Jon Favreau and Jeph Loeb will be the recipients of honorary awards at the 45th annual Saturn Awards. All known for work in the comic book and sci-fi entertainment space, the trifecta will be honored at the awards show which will take place on September 13 at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is set to receive the inaugural Stan Lee World Builder Award. This new award will be given annually to the creative force who has, over an extended period of time, created a world with multiple stories and characters that have amazed and engaged fans worldwide at the most galactic level — something he has done that and then some.

The award also honors the legacy of the late Stan Lee and is exclusively available to The Saturn Awards from Lee’s POW! Entertainment. Feige is being honored for creating and guiding the Marvel Cinematic Universe across 23 films and 11 years from 2008’s Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame which was a culmination of the MCU

“As the safeguard of Stan’s iconic legacy, we’re thrilled to be associated with such an honorable award,” said Gill Champion, President of Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment. “Kevin played a significant part in Stan’s life – he had a lot of admiration for him. I know he would be proud to know this has been awarded to Kevin and we look forward to celebrating with him!”

Favreau, who directed the first Iron Man movie and continued to appear in the MCU, will be honored with the Saturn Visionary Award. In addition to comic book films, Favreau has established himself as a prominent voice in modern cinema with a diverse slate of film that includes Swingers, Elf and Chef. His skills as a cinematic storyteller have translated into blockbusters that have established himself as a groundbreaking visual artist. This includes the aforementioned Iron Man as well as Iron Man 2, The Jungle Book, and most recently, the retelling of The Lion King.

Jeph Loeb, Executive Vice President and Head of Marvel Television, will receive the Dan Curtis Legacy Award, honoring fellow masters of genre TV and quality programming. Loeb has long been lauded for his work across multiple mediums including film, television, and comic books.

For the first time, the 2019 Saturn Awards will be available on a streaming platform which will be announced on a future date.