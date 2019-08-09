Kether Donohue To Star In Quibi Musical Comedy Series ‘Royalties’

EXCLUSIVE: You’re the Worst alumna Kether Donohue is set as the female lead opposite Darren Criss in Royalties, for Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s shortform video platform Quibi. The series will be produced by Fox’s Gail Berman-led SideCar.

Royalties is a satirical take on the oft-untold story of songwriters behind the world’s biggest hits. It follows the ascent of a ragtag songwriting duo – Sara (Donohue) and Pierce (Criss) – as they navigate the strange and hilarious challenges of creating a truly great song, week after week.

Each episode will feature real-life entertainment personalities portraying fictitious (and ridiculous) music stars, along with original songs penned by Criss.

Criss is co-writing and executive-producing the series with longtime collaborators Nick and Matt Lang, fellow co-founders of YouTube sensation Team Starkid. Berman, Hend Baghdady, Joe Earley and Ricky Rollins also executive produce.

Donohue received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Lindsay Jillian on You’re the Worst, which ran for five seasons on FXX, earning a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for best supporting actress for the role. She also starred as Jan in Fox’s live musical production of Grease Live!, which won five Primetime Emmys. Donohue is repped by ICM Partners, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.