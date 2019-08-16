Hot Package: Kerry Washington & Sterling K. Brown To Star In ‘Shadow Force’

EXCLUSIVE: Bidding has started on Shadow Force, a Leon Chills-scripted action drama that has Kerry Washington and Sterling K. Brown attached to star in and produce.

The script is described as a fresh take on Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Simpson Street’s Pilar Savone and Washington will be producing alongside Indian Meadows Productions’ Danielle Reardon and Brown, and Stephen “Dr” Love, who is producing through his Made with Love Media company.

Washington, who is filming the Lynn Shelton-directed limited series Little Fires Everywhere, has starred in Scandal, Confirmation and Django Unchained, is repped by Washington Square Arts, CAA and attorney Gretchen Rush. Her Simpson Street has American Son premiering at Toronto next month before bowing on Netflix.

Brown, the Emmy-winning This Is Us star, is coming off Black Panther and next stars with Blake Lively and Jude Law in the Reed Morano-directed The Rhythm Section. He is repped by Jennifer Wiley-Stockton of JWS Entertainment, Innovative Artists, and Ziffren Brittenham; Love, whose projects include They Cloned Tyrone, Assisted Living, and Notes From A Young Black Chef, is repped by CAA and Morris Yorn.

Chills is represented by Heroes and Villains, and attorney Jeff Hynick of Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Stay tuned. The project should land early next week.