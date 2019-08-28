Kendrick Sampson & Carra Patterson To Star In Showtime’s ‘How To Make Love To A Black Woman’ Comedy Anthology Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Kendrick Sampson (How To Get Away with Murder) and Carra Patterson (Straight Outta Compton) are set as the leads in Showtime’s How to Make Love to a Black Woman (Who May Be Working Through Some Sh*t) pilot, a comedy anthology from The Chi creator/executive producer Lena Waithe and the series’ writer Cathy Kisakye. Production is underway.

Created by Kisakye, How To Make Love to a Black Woman will be a collection of multi-part episodes which will include new characters in an authentic world, telling stories about connection and rejection that explore our most harrowing – and harrowingly comic – sexual secrets.

Sampson and Patterson will play married couple Edwin and Nora. Edwin is the earnest and devoted husband of Nora, a free-spirited wife longing for more excitement in her marriage.

Waithe executive produces along with Rishi Rajan and Kisakye, who wrote the pilot.

Following a breakout role as Jesse on The Vampire Diaries, Sampson co-starred in the limited series Gracepoint. He has also appeared in series such as White Famous, Greek, The Flash and most recently Insecure. Sampson is repped by CAA.

Patterson, who played Tomica Woods in Straight Outta Compton, was a series regular in The Arrangement. She also had notable appearances on Broadway in Wit and in the Tony Award-winning Jitney. Patterson is repped by Innovative Artists & Robyn Bluestone Management.

2019 Showtime Pilots & Series Orders