Ken Loach’s ‘Sorry We Missed You’ Headed For U.S. Via Zeitgeist Films & Kino Lorber; ‘Radioflash’ Lands At IFC Midnight – Film Briefs

Zeitgeist Films and Kino Lorber on Tuesday said they have co-acquired U.S. rights to Ken Loach’s Sorry We Missed You, which had its world premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The news comes as the pic readies for a screening at the Toronto Film Festival next month. The plan is for Zeitgeist to release the film beginning March 6, 2020 in New York with a national rollout following; Kino Lorber will handle the digital release. Penned by Paul Laverty, Sorry We Missed You examines the implications of the service economy are seen through the eyes of a British delivery worker (Kris Hitchen), his caregiver wife (Debbie Honeywood) and their two children. Sixteen Films’ Rebecca O’Brien is producer. The deal was negotiated by Kino Lorber’s Wendy Lidell, Wild Bunch International’s Eva Diederix and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.

***

IFC Midnight has acquired U.S. rights to Radioflash, a survivor thriller from Ben McPherson that stars The Walking Dead‘s Brighton Sharbino and Dominic Monaghan. Will Patton and Fionnula Flanagan also star. The film will now hit theaters November 15. The pic is set in a world where an electric-magnetic pulse has just struck the U.S., knocking out all power. As society descends into violent anarchy, Reese (Sharbino), a tech-skilled teenager, and her father Chris (Monaghan) flee the dangers of the city, seeking refuge with her doomsday-prepper grandfather (Patton) deep in the mountains of the Pacific Northwest. But they soon discover their journey and the mountains hide a darkness of their own as they try to reach him. Rocco DeVilliers, McPherson, Brad Skaar and Clay Vandiver are producers. IFC’s Arianna Bocco and Aijah Keith made the deal with JD Beaufils and Julie Paquit from VMI Worldwide.

***

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Extracurricular, a horror thriller directed by Ray Xue. Keenan Tracey, Brittany Raymond, Spencer Macpherson, Brittany Teo and Luke Goss star. A 2020 theatrical release is planned for the pic, about a group of high-performing high schoolers who also perform elaborate murders. Matthew Abrams and Padgett Arango penned the script for the Black Sparrow Films presentation of a September 17 Studio/AAP Production. Sean H. Thomas and Jason Ross Jallet produced, and Sandro Lavezzi, Jean-Alexandre Luciani, Veronique Cuilhé, Bill Marks, Dan Peel, Jason Moring and Stanley Preschutti are executive producers. The deal was negotiated by Meg Longo on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and Double Dutch International’s Mark Padilla for the filmmakers.