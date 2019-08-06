Kelsey Grammer To Receive Top Honor At North Fork TV Festival

The North Fork TV Festival has set Kelsey Grammer as recipient of this year’s Canopy Award, in a formal ceremony to take place October 4 at the Greenport Theatre in Greenport, NY. Previous recipient Chris Noth will present the award to the Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony-winning star.

“We are truly grateful for Kelsey Grammer’s exceptional contributions to the entertainment community,” said Founder Noah Doyle. “We are beyond delighted to honor him and deeply appreciate his enthusiasm for convening our community around the future of independent scripted television.”

“Kelsey Grammer exemplifies the best in television,” said North Fork TV Festival Co-Chair Haleigh Raff. “We are honored to recognize him for his dedication to the arts as well as his iconic performances that have moved us as viewers. We look forward to celebrating his achievements in October.”