Kelli Garner Signs With More/Medavoy For Management

The Enemy Within alumna Kelli Garner has signed with More/Medavoy for management.

Garner most recently starred as Kate Ryan on NBC’s The Enemy Within opposite Jennifer Carpenter and Morris Chestnut. She previously played Marilyn Monroe opposite Susan Sarandon in the Lifetime event series The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe.

Garner’s most notable film performances include Craig Gillespie’s Lars and the Real Girl, Ang Lee’s Taking Woodstock, and Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator. On the television side, Garner co-starred opposite Christina Ricci in ABC’s Pan Am.

Garner is also represented by The Gersh Agency and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.