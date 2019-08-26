Keke Palmer Joins ‘Good Morning America’ As Co-Host Of Rebranded Third Hour

Keke Palmer made her debut Monday as co-host of the third hour of Good Morning America, joining Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. (See video below.)

The actress and TV personality, who is set to star with Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B in the September film release Hustlers, had already been taking a significant role on the ABC morning show in recent months. In July, she was reported to be near a deal to officially come aboard.

Palmer demonstrated chemistry in multiple appearances with the two current hosts of Strahan and Sara, including during Haines’ maternity leave. Palmer’s interview with Bella Thorne, in which Thorne described her complicated relationship with her mother, made news earlier this summer.

The block will now be renamed GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke.

Bringing the 25-year-old aboard is seen as a move aimed at widening the appeal of the show and potentially catching the interest of younger viewers.

The third hour started out as GMA Day, a replacement in 2018 for The Chew after that food-accented show left the airwaves due to the multiple sexual misconduct allegations against co-host Mario Batali.

Palmer has also appeared in the TV series Scream Queens, the film Akeelah and the Bee and TV special Grease Live!

Here was the rebranding of the hour, as captured in a clip from GMA’s Twitter handle:

The unveiling of the new show came on Palmer’s birthday. Using her Twitter handle, whose bio calls her “Millennial Diva,” Palmer posted this retrospective birthday clip: