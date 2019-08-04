There will be crossover between Archie Comics alums Katy Keene and Riverdale on The CW’s second most populous universe.

While Ashleigh Murray, who played singer-songwriter Josie McCoy on Riverdale, left town to head to New York City with dreams to make it in music, other Riverdale cast members expected to come and visit.

Exec producer Michael Grassi said, “I think it’s very likely that we will be seeing some familiar faces from Riverdale crossing over to our Katy Keene show and our New York world and we’re excited about that.”

Katy Keene hails from Riverdale creator/executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros TV.

The series is set in New York City, where aspiring fashion designer Katy Keene, played by Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale, meets McCoy, fresh off the bus to chase her musical dreams. Their world is populated with kindred-spirit starving artists, including mysterious socialite Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) and Broadway-bound performer Jorge Lopez – and his drag queen alter ego, Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp). While their climb to the top is rife with obstacles, this found family will stop at nothing to see their names in lights.

Katy Keene, which takes place five years after Riverdale, is executive produced by Aguirre-Sacasa, Michael Grassi, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Archie Comics CEO and Publisher Jon Goldwater. Maggie Kiley directs and executive produces. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.