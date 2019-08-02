Kathie Lee Gifford Signs With UTA

UTA has signed TV host, actress, singer/songwriter, producer, playwright and author Kathie Lee Gifford for representation in all areas.

Gifford is best known for co-hosting NBC’s Today alongside Hoda Kotb. In 2019, she won an Emmy for Best Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for her work on the program, which she shared with Kotb until stepping down in April.

Prior to her role on Today, she co-hosted Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee on ABC with Regis Philbin for 15 years. Gifford has received 11 Emmy nominations between her tenures with Philbin and Kotb. Gifford was also a correspondent for Good Morning America for three years and was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in 2015.

Recently, Gifford made her directorial debut with The God Who Sees, a musical film she made with singer-songwriter Nicole C. Mullen.

Outside of her work in film and television, Gifford is a prolific playwright, recording artist and author. She has written several musicals, including Broadway’s Scandalous, which received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in 2012.

Additionally, she released multiple studio albums and starred on Broadway in Putting It Together and Annie. As an author, Gifford has written four New York Times bestsellers.

She continues to be represented by attorney Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.