Today at CBS All Access’ executive session at TCA, EVP Original Content Julie McNamara was asked to comment on the streamer’s pay dispute with Julianna Margulies when it came to reprising her Good Wife character on the spinoff The Good Fight.

This past spring, Julianna Margulies told Deadline that she was offered a guest-star rate for The Good Fight, and that the network didn’t want to shell out for the higher fee she earned on The Good Wife.

“We love Julianna, and there’s a long history there. We wanted her to guest on The Good Fight. There was a different expectation as to what that means. It didn’t work out. We have another project in development with her to star. We’d love to see her on the service in the future,” McNamara said Thursday.

Pressed by TVLine editor Michael Ausiello to define “what that means,” McNamara responded, “It was a deal that didn’t work out. I won’t go into the specifics, but the deal didn’t work out.”

This past season Rose Leslie, aka lawyer Maia Rindell, left The Good Fight after three seasons. In the finale, she is sent to Washington, DC to launch a new firm with Michael Sheen’s Roland Blum. The series has shifted its tone from its original straight legal drama, and Leslie joins fellow originals Justin Bartha and Erica Tazel as victims of that pivot.