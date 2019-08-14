Julián Castro Buys ‘Fox & Friends’ Ad To Blame Donald Trump For Inspiring El Paso Shooter

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charlie Neibergall/AP/Shutterstock (10359209g) Democratic presidential candidate former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro speaks at the Presidential Gun Sense Forum, in Des Moines, Iowa Election 2020 Julian Castro, Des Moines, USA - 10 Aug 2019

Julián Castro plans a rude interruption of Donald Trump’s executive time Wednesday. The Democratic White House hopeful has bought a half-minute of ad time on POTUS’ go-to appointment show, Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends, to deliver a personal message to the president.

“As we saw in El Paso,” the former HUD secretary says on camera, “Americans were killed because you stoked the fire of racists. Innocent people were shot down because they look different from you because they look like me. They look like my family.”

Watch the ad below.

Castro is among a number of Dem presidentlal candidates who have labeled Trump a “racist” and/or “white supremascist” since the August 3 shooting in which 22 innocents lost their lives. Castro doesn’t go there in the ad but makes it clear that he believes the president’s rhetoric inspired the shooter.

Trump went to the Texas border city days after the attack but was displeased with what he considered unfavorable news coverage that focused on protests over his visit. Since then the president has made conflicting statements concerning background checks for people who want to purchase a gun.

Here is the ad in a tweet Castro posted today: