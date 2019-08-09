JP Richards Upped To Co-President, Worldwide Marketing At Warner Bros. Pictures

JP Richards has been promoted to Co-President, Worldwide Marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures, it was announced today by Blair Rich, President, Worldwide Marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Richards will report to Rich. In his new role, Richards will work closely with Rich on the development and execution of the studio’s marketing efforts, tapping into his expertise in digital and new media, as well as his insight as to how audiences consume marketing messages. Rich and Richards will also team to set overall marketing and operational strategy for the studio.

“JP is a world-class movie marketer and has been instrumental in helping the entire marketing organization up our game,” said Rich in a statement. “He’s a true partner, and I rely on him for his strategic instincts, excellent management skills and his strong relationships with our team, senior management and filmmakers. He’s as creative as he is strategic and well-respected internally and by his peers. I look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Related Story Ben Affleck Warner Bros. Movie 'The Way Back' Moves To March

Prior to this promotion, Richards served as EVP, Worldwide Marketing and Chief Data Strategist, Warner Bros. Pictures, overseeing the global digital teams for the campaigns on such pics as Aquaman, Crazy Rich Asians, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Ready Player One, Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad, Mad Max: Fury Road and more.

Since Richards joined Warner Bros. back in January 2015, he has forged strategic relationships with key tech partners such as Google, Snap, Facebook, Oracle. He has also spearheaded data driven marketing efforts across Warner Bros. and WarnerMedia (and previously Time Warner), serving as a key leader in this area of opportunity and growth for the Studio.

Prior to Warners, Richards spent 12 years at Universal Pictures, most recently as SVP, Digital Marketing where he led digital campaigns for the Bourne, Fast & Furious, and Despicable Me franchises.