Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Big Brother’ Tops Ratings Thursday Amid NFL Preemptions, ‘Holey Moley’ Finale – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Tug Of War Over Jon Watts Next In Sony-Disney Post-‘Spider-Man’ Battle?

Read the full story

John Hlavin Inks Overall Deal With CBS TV Studios

CBS

EXCLUSIVE: Shooter creator John Hlavin has closed an overall with CBS TV Studios. Under the two-year pact, Hlavin recently joined the studio’s new CBS All Access drama series The Man Who Fell To Earth as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet who co-wrote the pilot script.

Based on the Walter Tevis novel and the cult classic 1976 film starring David Bowie, The Man Who Fell To Earth centers on an alien who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.

Hlavin, co-wrote of the 2012 feature Underworld: Awakening starring Kate Beckinsale. He recently served as executive producer/showrunner on USA’s drama series Shooter, inspired by the story of American veteran Bob Lee-Swagger, and SyFy’s dystopian thriller Blood Drive. He is currently in development on two features, Untitled Heist Movie, produced by Steven Spielberg and Steve Zaillian, and The Gunslinger, produced by Andrew Lazar.

Hlavin is repped by Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad