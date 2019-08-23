John Hlavin Inks Overall Deal With CBS TV Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Shooter creator John Hlavin has closed an overall with CBS TV Studios. Under the two-year pact, Hlavin recently joined the studio’s new CBS All Access drama series The Man Who Fell To Earth as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet who co-wrote the pilot script.

Based on the Walter Tevis novel and the cult classic 1976 film starring David Bowie, The Man Who Fell To Earth centers on an alien who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.

Hlavin, co-wrote of the 2012 feature Underworld: Awakening starring Kate Beckinsale. He recently served as executive producer/showrunner on USA’s drama series Shooter, inspired by the story of American veteran Bob Lee-Swagger, and SyFy’s dystopian thriller Blood Drive. He is currently in development on two features, Untitled Heist Movie, produced by Steven Spielberg and Steve Zaillian, and The Gunslinger, produced by Andrew Lazar.

Hlavin is repped by Jackoway Austen Tyerman.