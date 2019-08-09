John Amos On Board For ‘Coming To America’ Sequel

John Amos is set to return as Cleo McDowell, the owner of McDowell’s, in Paramount Pictures’ forthcoming Coming to America sequel starring Eddie Murphy. Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, and Paul Bates are also reprising their roles from the 1988 original film with Wesley Snipes, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, and KiKi Layne taking on new characters.

Directed by Craig Brewer, the second installment follows former Prince Akeem who is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his father’s dying wish to groom this son as the crowned prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America.

Amos’ Cleo is also the father of Akeem’s love interest, Lisa McDowell, who was played by Shari Headley. No word yet on if Headley is returning.

Murphy is producing the pic with Kevin Misher and Kenya Barris. It hits theaters Dec. 18, 2020.

Amos, whose recent credits include HBO's Ballers and the Netflix series, The Ranch,