Joel McHale, Amanda Brugel & Robert Maillet Join Kevin James In ‘Becky’ Thriller

Joel McHale, The Handmaid’s Tale actress Amanda Brugel, and Robert Maillet (Sherlock Holmes, Pacific Rim) have been added to the cast of Becky, an action-thriller which is being helmed by Bushwick directors Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion. Kevin James was previously announced as the villain of the film while Lulu Wilson (Annabelle: Creation, The Haunting of Hill House) will take on the titular role.

Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Russ Posternak of Yale Productions are producing the pic alongside Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz of BoulderLight Pictures.

It centers around a spunky, rebellious 14-year-old Becky as she is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father Jeff (McHale) in an effort to try to reconnect after her mother’s death. The trip immediately takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (James), suddenly invade the lake house. Becky, not daddy’s little girl anymore, decides to take matters into her own hands in this high-octane action-thriller described as John Wick with a 14-year-old girl.

Highland Film Group is handling international sales and will be presenting at upcoming Toronto International Film Festival. UTA Independent Film Group is overseeing domestic rights.

McHale is best known for his role in the NBC sitcom Community, as well as the host E!’s The Soup (which earned him an Emmy nom) and Netflix’s The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale. He currently serves as the host of ABC’s revival of the game show Card Sharks.

Brugel, who also appeared in the Brie Larson-starrer Room, can next be seen in TBS’s upcoming Snowpiercer series. Maillet’s other credits include Fox’s Deadpool 2 and the Starz series American Gods.

McHale is repped by UTA and CAA; Brugel by Parent Management and LINK Entertainment; Maillet by The Characters Talent Agency.