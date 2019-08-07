Fulwell 73 Kicks Off ‘Busby’, Soccer Doc About Manchester United Legend Sir Matt Busby; Altitude Films Joins Team

EXCLUSIVE: The Late Late Show producer Fulwell 73 is kicking off its latest soccer doc about Manchester United legend Sir Matt Busby.

The company, which has made soccer docs including The Class of ’92 and Netflix’s Sunderland ‘Til I Die, is making Busby, exploring the life of Busby, who is widely considered one of the greatest managers of all time. He managed Manchester United between 1945 and 1969 as well as the second half of the 1970/71 season and was the first manager of an English soccer club to win the European Cup.

Joe Pearlman, director of BAFTA-nominated Bros doc After The Screaming Stops, is directing the feature doc, and Altitude Films has come on board to distribute in the UK and will launch in November.

He was responsible for managing the ‘Busby Babes’, a team of talented young players, eight of which died in the Munich Air disaster in 1958 on the way back from a European game against Red Star Belgrade. Busby suffered multiple injuries in the plane crash and was read his last rites twice before recovering.

He remained Manchester United manager and built a new side that included talents such as Bobby Charlton, Denis Law and George Best before winning the European Cup in 1968. He died in 1994.

The film will feature previously unseen archive footage and interviews with those who knew Busby well including the remaining Busby Babes, members of the 1968 European Cup winning team and the Class of ’92.

It is the latest soccer doc for Altitude Films, which has distributed docs including Amy and Whitney, following its partnership with Asif Kapadia on Maradona, charting the life of the controversial Argentinean legend.

Leo Pearlman, partner at Fulwell 73 said, “Sir Matt Busby is one of the most inspirational and influential figures in sport. As passionate fans of great stories and iconic characters, to be able to pay homage to one of our sporting heroes and add a prequel to The Class of ’92 is a true privilege. Sir Matt Busby is a legend in his own right and it is an honour to be able to recognize his legacy and tell his inspiring story through this film.”