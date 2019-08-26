Joe Biden Books ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ For First Late-Night Gig Since Launching Campaign

The 47th vice president of the United States has a late-night date on CBS next week. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will welcome Joe Biden on Wednesday, September 4. It will mark the Demcratic front-runner’s first late-night interview since his campaign launched in April.

CBS

Biden and Colbert should have plenty to talk about: Both, of course, have made a meal of trashing President Donald Trump — gorged on it, in fact. While Colbert does a pretty much nightly comedic face-slap of POTUS 45, Biden does his Trump-bashing on the campaign trail.

Expect questions about next month’s third round of Democratic presidential debates, co-hosted by ABC News and Univision. A CNN poll last week showed Biden with a double-digit lead over his closest Dem rivals, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Colbert took a decidedly mild jab at Biden during his monologue a few weeks ago. Hours after Biden gave a lengthy campaign speech in Iowa about why he wants to be president — and the evils of All Things Trump — Colbert played a clip of the ex-veep kicking off the speech by saying: “We’re in a battle for the soul of this nation. That’s why, primarily, I’m running for president.”

Cue Colbert: “Primarily why I’m running,” he said Biden-ly. “I’m also running because I left a DVD of Die Hard 3 in the Oval Office.”

