Jimmy Kimmel has partnered with Mark Burnett on a new game show for ABC. The network has ordered Generation Gap from the pair.

The show, which is produced by Kimmel’s Kimmelot and MGM Television, is a comedy quiz show that groups family members of different generations who must work together to answer questions about each other’s generations.

The show will feature pop-culture trivia and challenges such as asking an 8 year old to finish the famous catchphrase, “Go ahead. Make my BLANK.”

Production details as well who will host will be revealed at a later date.

Kimmel has regularly performed a generation gap bit on his late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, featuring guests including Cousin Sal.

The show will be exec produced by Kimmel, Burnett and Barry Poznick.

It comes after Kimmel signed a three-year extension of his ABC deal to continue hosting and exec producing his late-night show.

Kimmel has been ramping up his producing efforts after he teamed with Brent Montgomery last November to launch media company Kimmelot as a joint venture with Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Entertainment.

Earlier today, it was revealed that ABC would be bringing back Kimmel’s Norman Lear specials Live in Front of a Studio Audience for two more specials.