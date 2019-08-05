Jimmy Kimmel has revealed that he considered retiring from Jimmy Kimmel Live! but that bosses at ABC persuaded him to return for another three years by making him feel “appreciated”.

In May, he signed a new three-year contract extension to continue as host and exec producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which will bring the show to 20 seasons.

Speaking at the TCA summer press tour, he told Deadline, “I was seriously considering, I don’t know if you’d say it was really retiring because I’d always do something. The job was a grind but I really do like Karey [Burke], Dana [Walden] and Peter [Rice] and they came in with… I felt appreciated and that is important even if you have a job that people think of as glamorous, you want to feel like the company is behind you and I do and that was a big part of it. Also, a lot of my relatives would be unemployed if I quit the show.”

Kimmel spent thirty minutes at TCA discussing a broad range of topics including whether he’d ever run for political office (he won’t), hosting the Oscars (it’s a great gig), the New York Mets and the challenges of covering President Donald Trump.

He said that while his writers’ room was originally just friends and relatives, finding new voices on Twitter allowed him to broaden his horizons and bring in more diversity.

He briefly discussed his new gameshow Generation Gap with Mark Burnett. “Will I remind him 15 times a day that Donald Trump is President because of him? Yes, I will.”

Earlier today, ABC revealed that it was bringing back Kimmel’s Normal Lear series Live In Front Of A Studio Audience for two more specials. Kimmel said that he wanted to say which classic shows would be featured. “But I can’t because there’s some loose ends that we haven’t tied up. They will be TV shows,” he joked.