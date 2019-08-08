Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight’ Suits Up For Five Post-Football Sunday Telecasts

NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will kick off the new fall season with a special five-Sunday run of post-Sunday Night Football telecasts. The first arrives with the Sept. 8 match-up between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots.

Guests for the first telecast will include Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan, with a clip of their new film Just Mercy. In addition, Kelly Clarkson will appear to discuss her latest project, the daytime series The Kelly Clarkson Show, and singer Kane Brown will perform.

The other four Tonight Sunday telecasts are Oct. 6, 20, 27 and Dec. 1. NBC is calling the broadcasts “a late-night first.” The telecasts will air following late local news.

In addition, the show announced a week of live broadcasts Sept. 23-27, the opening week of the new fall season.

Fallon recently hosted two live shows after the Democratic presidential primary debates on June 26 and 27. Other live telecasts aired following Super Bowl LII and Super Bowl XLIX.

Here’s a promo for the Sunday Tonights.