Jim Gianopulos Inks Multi-Year Deal As Paramount Boss Prior To CBS-Viacom Merger

BREAKING: Ahead of the CBS-Viacom merger, Viacom has re-upped Paramount Pictures Chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos to a new, multi-year contract.

In addition, Paramount’s current production president Elizabeth Raposo has extended her contract.

Gianopulos has been running the studio since 2017, following the tenure of the late Brad Grey. During Gianopulos’ run Paramount released the hit horror/thriller A Quiet Place, turning into a franchise. That John Krasinksi-directed movie starring Emily Blunt amassed over $340M-plus off a $17M budget. He also saw the Mission: Impossible franchise to its record gross with the release of last summer’s Fallout ($791M-plus worldwide). In addition, Paramount’s Elton John biopic Rocketman is poised to be an awards contender this season following its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. That Dexter Fletcher-directed pic has earned more than $186M at the global box office.

Variety first reported the news. Reportedly Gianopulos’ contract was coming up for renewal and just so happened to be occurring prior to the CBS-Viacom merger.

