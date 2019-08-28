Jill Soloway, Julianne Moore Team For ‘Mothertrucker’ At Makeready

BREAKING: Makeready has set Jill Soloway to write and direct the upcoming Amy Butcher memoir Mothertrucker as a feature starring vehicle for Oscar winning actress Julianne Moore. Butcher is the award winning essayist and author, and Soloway the Emmy-winning writer/producer behind Transparent, I Love Dick and Afternoon Delight.

Mothertrucker will be published by the Amazon Publishing imprint Little A in early 2022. The film will be released by Focus Features as part of Makeready’s distribution deal with Universal Pictures.

Soloway will also produce with Andrea Sperling through Topple Productions. Moore will also produce with Bart Freundlich executive producing through their fortysixty productions. Makeready partner and Head of Film, Pam Abdy and Natalie Williams will oversee for Brad Weston’s studio.

Mothertrucker chronicles Amy Butcher’s chance friendship with Joy Mothertrucker (Moore) a fifty-year-old Instagram celebrity and America’s one and only female ice road trucker, who spent 13 years driving big rigs through the “the deadliest road in America.” Inspired by Joy’s optimism and bravery in the face of danger, Amy flies to Alaska and joins her on an incredible journey through the heart of the Alaskan wilderness, accompanying her while they navigate the deadliest road in America. The memoir tells the true story of two determined women who find solace and strength in each other, in the unforgiving outdoors. The studio is developing the role of Amy as a starring vehicle for another top actress.

This is the second recent high profile directing project for Soloway, who in June signed to write and direct Red Sonja for Millennium Films, which went back to the drawing board on the project after the exit of Bryan Singer. Soloway also directed the upcoming The Transparent Movie Musicale Finale that this fall will wrap Soloway’s groundbreaking Amazon series creation.

“I’m honored to tell this deeply resonant story about two women finding meaning and strength as they face an epic challenge in one of the most punishing and beautiful landscapes on the planet,” says Soloway. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with Pam Abdy, Brad Weston, Natalie Williams and Bart Freundlich and to bring Julianne Moore’s remarkable talent to the screen in the role of ‘Joy’.”

“This story is a beautiful exploration of the depths of female friendship and the strength of bonds forged in a time of uncertainty,” said Makeready’s Pam Abdy. “Jill has such a unique ability to capture the most profound elements of human relationships and with Julianne starring as the one-of-a-kind Joy, we could not be happier to bring this inspiring story to life on screen.”

Soloway and Sperling are represented by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Moore is CAA, Management 360 and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel; Butcher is UTA and Samantha Shea at Georges Borchardt.