ABC Studios Wins Rights To Book Series ‘Jessica Darling’ And Pilot Script Adaptation By Rebecca Serle

EXCLUSIVE: ABC Studios has acquired the television rights to the bestselling book series Jessica Darling by Megan McCafferty, as well as a pilot adaptation written by author /screenwriter, Rebecca Serle. Ready Player One producer Dan Farah and Serle initially secured the book rights and then developed the pilot script on spec before shopping it to studios. Serle will EP along with Farah, who will Exec Produce through his Farah Films banner.

Producers are exploring possible director and actor attachments before shopping projects to streamers and networks.

The five-book series spans the life and romances of the title character, Jessica Darling, starting with the characters teen years in the first two novels, and growing into her college and post college life in subsequent novels. McCafferty’s passionate readers were able to grow up along with the Jessica Darling character, a quality of the book series which will serve the TV series well.

Serle is a prolific young screenwriter and novelist whose new novel, In Five Years, recently sold in a preemptive deal to Simon & Shuster and will publish in the spring of 2020. Her latest is The Dinner List, this following her popular YA book series, Famous In Love. This marked her first attempt as screenwriting, a pilot script adaptation of her books on spec that was bought by Warner Bros. Television, and became the popular TV series of the same name on Disney’s Freeform, starring Bella Thorne. The series is now found streaming on Hulu. Her first novel, When You Were Mine, is in development with Universal Pictures with an adaptation (entitled Rosaline) by The Fault In Our Stars’ Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber with Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps producing.

Farah most recently produced the Steven Spielberg-directed Ready Player One, the fantasy series and The Shannara Chronicles. He’s currently putting together a reboot of the Clive Barker’s beloved horror series, Hellraiser.