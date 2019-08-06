‘Jerry O’: ‘Talking Dead’ EP Brandon Monk Named Showrunner For Jerry O’Connell Talk Show

Jerry O, a new entertainment talk and comedy series hosted by Jerry O’Connell, has tapped Talking Dead executive producer Brandon Monk as EP/showrunner. Co-produced by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury and Funny Or Die, Jerry O debuts Monday, August 12, for a three-week preview on Fox Television Stations.

“Brandon’s understanding of talk and comedy make him a perfect fit for this show. We look forward to making great television with him and our partners at Funny Or Die,” commented Alexandra Jewett and Lonnie Burstein, executive vice presidents, programming, for Debmar-Mercury.

Jerry O’s first-week guest lineup include Kelly Ripa, Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson, comedian and actress Retta and actress Rebecca Romijn. The first of the mystery guests will appear Friday, August 16. In coming weeks, Jim Gaffigan and Jerry Springer will be paying O’Connell a visit.

In addition to Talking Dead, Monk executive produced AMC’s Talking Preacher and Talking Saul.

Jerry O, co-produced by Debmar-Mercury and Funny Or Die, is executive produced by Jerry O’Connell, Wendy Williams, Brandon Monk and 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg,