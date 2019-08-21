Jennifer Fox Back To Produce Governors Awards

Jennifer Fox has been set to return to produce the 11th Annual Governors Awards for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Academy President David Rubin announced today. Honorary Awards will be presented to director David Lynch, actor Wes Studi and director Lina Wertmüller, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to actress Geena Davis on Sunday, October 27, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center.

“This year’s Governors Awards recipients are emblematic of the diversity, global scope, and bold artistry the Academy seeks to represent and celebrate. We are so fortunate to have Jennifer Fox returning to create a tribute to four artists who’ve made such a lasting cultural impact,” said Rubin.

“It is an honor to be asked to come back and produce the Governors Awards,” said Fox. “David Lynch, Lina Wertmüller, Wes Studi, and Geena Davis are groundbreakers and I’m looking forward to celebrating their extraordinary accomplishments.”