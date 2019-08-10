Jeffrey Epstein Dies In Apparent Suicide In New York Jail

Billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead of an apparent suicide in his New York jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, officials said, according to multiple news outlets.

Epstein had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking of girls as young as 14. His death comes just weeks after Epstein was found injured in his jail cell at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center in what was believed to be a possible suicide attempt.

His death also came hours after hundreds of pages of court documents were unsealed Friday in New York federal court alleging new details of sexual abuse claims against Epstein and several associates.

Epstein was arrested on July 6 on sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges. He had been charged with operating a ring for abusing teenage girls in various locations, including a Caribbean island, his Manhattan townhouse and an estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The charges stem from activities from 2002 to 2005.

He had tried to secure bail following his not guilty plea, reportedly offering $100 million as security. But a judge did not allow him to leave custody.

Epstein had pleaded guilty to two state counts in Florida in 2008 following an investigation into similar allegations of sex abuse against minors.

The Epstein child-trafficking case was already being eyed for television projects. More/Medavoy optioned Conchita Sarnoff’s book TrafficKing, which chronicles the Epstein case, along with Sarnoff’s life rights, to shop for development as a limited series or television movie.