Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Big Brother’ Eviction Of Jack Matthews Leads To Apologies For Racial, Ethnic Remarks

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Jeffrey Epstein Autopsy Results Pending; Prison Guards Working Extreme Overtime Shifts Morning Of Apparent Suicide

Jeffrey Epstein
Shutterstock

The New York City chief medical examiner released a statement today saying that an autopsy has been performed on Jeffrey Epstein and the results are “pending further information.”

According to the Associated Press, Dr. Barbara Sampson said that the city medical examiner performed the autopsy Sunday while Dr. Michael Baden, a private pathologist, observed the examination at the request of Epstein’s representatives.

In addition, the Associated Press released a story saying that the guards who were assigned to Epstein’s cell were working “extreme overnight shifts” to make up for staffing shortages the morning of his apparent suicide. According to the New York Times, the staff did not follow protocols leading up to Epstein’s death which has caused major scrutiny.

Epstein was arrested on July 6 for an alleged sex-trafficking ring involving underage girls. He pleaded not guilty. Officials say that he was found unresponsive in his Metropolitan Correctional Center cell. He died of a suspected suicide.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad