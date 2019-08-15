Jeffrey Epstein Autopsy Report Suggests Unusual Broken Neck Bones: Report

Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy report indicates that various bones in his neck were broken, including one near the Adam’s apple called the hyoid bone, according to a Washington Post report. The news is sure to add even more controversy and conspiracy theories to the jailhouse death of the disgraced billionaire.

Writes the Post: “Such breaks can occur in those who hang themselves, particularly if they are older, according to forensics experts and studies on the subject. But they are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation, the experts said.”

Today, NBC News, citing unnamed sources, confirmed the broken bones but reports that two other sources familiar with the investigation say there’s no indication of foul play.

The well-connected Epstein was arrested – and later pleaded not guilty – on July 6 for alleged involvement in a sex-trafficking ring involving underage girls and a collection of child pornography. Last Saturday, he was found unresponsive in his Metropolitan Correctional Center cell, with officials suspecting suicide.

The Post, citing two unnamed sources in reporting the broken neck bones, notes that the official cause of death is pending, and that the New York City chief medical examiner’s office cautions that “no single factor in an autopsy can alone provide a conclusive answer about what happened.”

The autopsy was performed last Sunday. Results have not been officially released.