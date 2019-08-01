Jared Leto In Talks To Play Serial Killer In ‘Little Things’ With Denzel Washington, Rami Malek

Mandatory Credit: Photo by William Volcov/Shutterstock (10220397f) Jared Leto 'A Day In The Life Of America' screening, Tribeca Film Festival, New York, USA - 27 Apr 2019

Jared Leto is in talks to join the cast of Warner Bros’ Little Things, a cop thriller starring fellow Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Rami Malek, Deadline has confirmed. John Lee Hancock is directing his script.

Washington is playing Deke, a burned-out Kern County sheriff who teams with an LA County Sheriff’s Department detective, Baxter (Malek), to reel in a wily serial killer, the role Leto is circling. Deke’s nose for the “little things” (hence the title of the movie) proves eerily accurate, but his willingness to circumvent the rules embroils Baxter in a soul-shattering dilemma. All the while, Deke wrestles with a dark secret from his past.

Mark Johnson is producing and the film is looking to begin production next month.

