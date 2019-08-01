‘Jane The Virgin’ Finale Ratings Steady, ‘Big Brother’ Wins Wednesday Again, ‘MasterChef’ Heats Up

The CW said an emotional goodbye to Jennie Snyder Urman’s Jane the Virgin on Wednesday night, and the telenovela dramedy starring Gina Rodriguez wrapped it run with a steady-as-ever 0.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 660,000 viewers. Leading into the finale was a one-hour retrospective special (0.2, 680K), which actually eclipsed the series finale in viewers.

Still, the winner of Wednesday was again Big Brother (1.0, 3.79M), which topped primetime and matched last week’s numbers. The reality series, along with Love Island (0.5, 2.46M), helped CBS tie Fox for the night with a 0.7 rating overall.

Fox’s success came due to MasterChef (0.8, 3.12M), which ticked up after slipping last week. It was the same for First Responders Live (0.5, 2.07M), also up a tenth from last week.

ABC’s Wednesday’s game-show lineup gave the network the nightly win in total viewers, with Press Your Luck (0.7, 3.38M) matching last week’s rating. Card Sharks (05, 2.79M) slipped a tenth and Match Game (0.5, 2.67M) gained a tenth.

Meanwhile, a pair of Ellen’s Game of Games repeats on NBC lead into a new The InBetween (0.4, 2.62M) which saw a tiny boost.