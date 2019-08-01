Jane Austin, Indie Candidate for SAG-AFTRA President, Backing Board Candidates From Both Slates

As SAG-AFTRA’s two factions threaten to fracture the guild further – now they’re threatening to see each other – independent presidential candidate Jane Austin has embarked on a campaign to unify the 160,000-member union in advance of next year’s negotiations for a new film and TV contract.

Austin Courtesy photo

Saying that “the two-party slate system represents an antiquated system that no longer effectively serves the interests of the membership,” Austin now is rolling out her endorsements for board candidates from both parties – incumbent president Gabrielle Carteris’ Unite for Strength slate and challenger Matthew Modine’s Membership First opposition slate. Austin, currently the guild’s national secretary-treasurer, was elected to that post two years ago on the Membership First slate.

From the Membership First slate, she’s endorsed Elliot Gould, Jennifer Beals, Debbie Evans and Jonathan Taylor Thomas for the national board, and from the Unite for Strength slate, Lisa Vidal, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tom Choi, and Adam Goldberg. She’s also endorsing independent candidates Peter Deyell, Edwin Garcia II, Henry Kingi, Jr., Kurt Lott and Rick Markman for the national board.

In the LA local board race, she’s backing Membership First candidates:

Johnathon Schaech

Shaan Sharma

Jonathan Taylor Thomas

Rosa Blasi

Debbie Evans

Elliot Gould

Richard Hadfield

Louis Herthum

Linda Harcharic

Matt Kavanaugh

Michelle Jubilee Gonzalez

Donna Lynn Leavy

Anthony Marciona

Kevin McCorkle

Gaye Nelson

Ron Ostrow

From the UFS slate, she’s backing:

Lee Purcell

Dileep Rao

Shea Scullin

Armand Vasquez

Katie Von Till

Katie Wallack

Toni Trucks

Armand Vasquez

Katie Von Till

Katie Wallack

Toni Trucks

Michelle Bonilla

Ivar Brogger

Natalie Castellanos

Tom Choi

Patrick Fabien

Kate Flannery

Spencer Garrett

Jen Levin

Kate Linder

Elaine Loh

Marisol Nichols

She’s also endorsing independent candidates Dennis Depew, Peter Deyell, Ben Dukes, Edwin Garcia II 2 Henry Kingi, Jr. and Rick Markman for the local board.