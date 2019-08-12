James Wan’s Atomic Monster Acquires Nick Cutter’s ‘The Troop’, E.L. Katz Set To Direct

James Wan’s Atomic Monster production company has picked up the rights to Nick Cutter’s YA novel The Troop. Novel follows a group of teens on a remote camping trip who must fend for themselves when their adult chaperone falls prey to an aggressive otherworldly infection.

Cheap Thrills director E.L. Katz has been set to helm with Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald adapting Cutter’s book. Wan will produce via Atomic Monster alongside JS Entertainment and Starlight Media. Michael Clear will also serve as Producer with Judson Scott overseeing for the company.

Next up for Atomic Monster is The Conjuring 3, starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, which is set for release on Sept. 11, 2020. The company is in pre-production with Mortal Kombat, set for release on March 5, 2021; There’s Someone Inside Your House for Netflix; and the Untitled Atomic Monster Project to be directed by James Wan. Wan’s production of Annabelle Comes Home this past summer, directed by Gary Dauberman, has grossed over $217M off an estimated $30M budget.

