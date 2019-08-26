Jake Abel Joins James Wan’s Untitled Atomic Monster Production

EXCLUSIVE: Love & Mercy actor Jake Abel has been cast in James Wan’s untitled Atomic Monster feature aka Silvercup.

Abel joins Annabelle Wallis and George Young in a pic which brings Wan back to his indie horror/thriller roots. The film is being kept under wraps, but will shoot in Los Angeles toward the end of September, a recipient of the Independent California Film Rebate. The project is being independently financed by Starlight Media and Midas Innovation, who distribute in China. New Line, which has a long history with Wan on his Conjuring franchise and upcoming Mortal Kombat (which Wan is producing), will distribute in the rest of the world. Wan is producing with Michael Clear with a story by Wan and Ingrid Bisu.

Abel is repped by APA, Untitled Entertainment and Marcy Morris at Jackoway Austen. Abel’s credits include the Netflix sci-fi series Another Life, the Bravo limited series Dirty John, and the Peter Jackson-directed drama feature The Lovely Bones and the Fox 2000 release Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.