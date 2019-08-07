James Earl Jones & Paul Bates Returning For ‘Coming To America’ Sequel, Rick Ross Also Joining

EXCLUSIVE: James Earl Jones will be reprising his role as King Jaffe Joffer in Paramount’s Coming to America sequel, Deadline has learned. In addition 5x Grammy nominated performer Rick Ross has joined, with Paul Bates returning as Oha, Prince Akeem’s stiff-upper-lipped manservant and bodyguard.

In the sequel, Akeem (Eddie Murphy) is set to become King of Zamunda but discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his father’s dying wish to groom this son as the crowned prince, Akeem and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) set off to America to meet the unlikely heir. Craig Brewer is directing the follow-up to the 1988 hit comedy. Kenya Barris is penning. The sequel hits screens on Dec. 18, 2020.

Jones recently reprised his role as Mufasa in Disney’s $1.2 billion-grossing The Lion King. Jones was nominated for a best actor Oscar for 1971’s The Great White Hope and many know him quite well as the voice of Darth Vader. He is repped by APA and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.

Ross starred recently in such pics as Superfly and Uncle Drew. Ross is repped by Paradigm. His hit albums include Port of Miami which debuted in the top spot of the U.S. Billboard top 200 album chart in 2006, Trilla, another No. 1 Billboard 200 debut, and Deeper Than Rap (2009), Teflon Don (2010), God Forgives, I Don’t (2012), Mastermind, Hood Billionaire (2014), Black Market (2015), and Rather You Than Me (2017).

Bates is repped by Vanguard Management Group. His credits include such pics as True Romance, Bad Teacher, 8 Mile, and The Preacher’s Wife. He has had recent TV credits on such shows as Lethal Weapon, The Conners and Young Sheldon.