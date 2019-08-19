James Corden Extends ‘Late Late Show’ Contract To Continue Hosting CBS Program Through 2022

After lengthy negotiations, CBS has reached a new agreement with James Corden to continue as host of The Late Late Show through August 2022. The contract renewal, believed to come with a substantial salary increase, comes on the heels of Corden receiving the most Emmy Award nominations of any individual performer this year.

The first deal UK actor Corden signed with CBS was in 2014. He took over as host of Late Late Show, replacing Craig Ferguson, on March 23, 2016. Corden’s current contract is up in August 2020, paying the host a salary is said to be in the $4 million -$5 million range.

The Late Late Show has been a success with Corden at the helm, earning Emmy nominations for outstanding talk-variety show for the past four years.In addition to Corden scoring the most nominations for on-air talent at the 71st Emmy Awards (seven), Late Late Show executive producer Ben Winston leads all individual nominations with eight.

Related Story 'Instinct' Star Alan Cumming On Cancelled Drama LGBTQ Legacy: "I Hope We Changed And Opened Some Minds"

“James Corden has burned his way to the top of American television with a daring, energetic and inventive broadcast that stands out in the late night space,” said David Nevins, Chief Creative Officer for the CBS Corporation. “He is a host and performer whose considerable talents shine on every stage, and he has created a cutting-edge comedy factory with shows that have resonated across multiple platforms. James and his shows are a great source of pride to CBS, and it’s exciting to extend our relationship well into the future.”

Fulwell73 Prods., in which Winston and Corden are partners, has emerged as a prolific production company, whose portfolio also produces The Late Late Show the Apple series Carpool Karaoke and TBS/TNT’ Drop the Mic, both based on a Late Late Show segments, as well as CBS’ singing competition World’s Best, hosted by Corden. Additionally, Corden has become CBS’ go-to host with multiple stints emceeing the Grammy and Tony awards on the network.

Corden’s contract renegotiation was parallel to a production deal negotiation for Fulwell73. There was speculation that the two may be merged in one giant agreement but Corden ended up signing a new hosting contract first.

The short term for his new Late Late Show deal, a two-year extension, is somewhat surprising as networks usually try to lock their top host into long-term contracts. As negotiations were going on over the past few months, there was talk that Corden may be getting tired of the grind of a daily talk show, may be homesick and is interested in growing his production business and ramping up his acting career.

Earlier this month, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl and Senior EVP Thom Sherman hinted at a pending deal.

“We are very much hoping to work with James for a long long time,” Khal said. Added Sherman, “Stay tuned.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden is produced by CBS Television Studios. Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe are the executive producers.