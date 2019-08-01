At the top of CBS’ TCA executive session, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl and Senior EVP Thom Sherman touted their late-night lineup of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Late Late Show with James Corden and acknowledged Corden for becoming the most nominated performer at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards.

As Corden is celebrating the achievement, he also has been in talks with CBS on a new deal as host and executive producer of The Late Late Show; his current contract runs through the upcoming 2019-20 season.

Asked about the status of negotiations, Kahl was cautiously optimistic.

“We are very much hoping to work with James Corden for a long long time,” he said.

The first contract Corden signed with CBS was in 2014 when he arrived from the UK to take over as host of Late Late Show, replacing Craig Ferguson.

The Late Late Show has been a success with Corden at the helm, earning Emmy nominations for outstanding talk-variety show for the past four years.

In addition to Corden scoring the most nominations for on-air talent at the 71st Emmy Awards (seven), while Late Late Show executive producer Ben Winston leads all individual nominations with eight.

Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segments have taken on a life of their own, going viral with hundreds of millions of YouTube views and spawning primetime specials and an Emmy-winning series for Apple.

Fulwell73 Prods., in which Winston and Corden are partners, also produces the TBS singing competition series Drop the Mic, based on a Late Late Show segment, and the CBS competition variety show The World’s Best, which Corden also hosts.

CBS has made no decision on a second season yet, the network executives said at TCA.